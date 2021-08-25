YEREVAN. – There is no answer to the solution of a large number of problems in the security part of the government program. Tigran Abrahamyan, an MP of the opposition "With Honor" Faction, stated about this at Wednesday’s National Assembly debates on the program of the new government of Armenia.

"We want peace in the country, and I believe there is a consensus on that in the country. But in the next line of that part of the government program it is written that in the current situation it does not depend on us, which is a problem in itself and shows the contradictions already in the preamble of the government program. In general, the sections on peace were used as electoral technology for the public, but in reality, there was manipulation in this," he said.

The opposition lawmaker recalled that after the end of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall there were territories that should not have been transferred to Azerbaijan under any document, but were transferred. "Let's look from Azerbaijan's point of view: Does Azerbaijan, using this precedent, have the opportunity to dictate its agenda to Armenia?"

Abrahamyan noted that the term "Artsakh Republic" is nonexistent in the program of the new Armenian government.

"Is the absence of the [aforesaid] term your policy? A way of thinking? Or what? Moreover, ‘Republic of Armenia’ is mentioned in all points, but the phrase ‘Republic of Artsakh’ is missing. Also, there is no section [in the new government program] related to the officers. The officers are at the heart of any change in connection with the security sector, especially now when we are starting from scratch. If we push the officer factor to the second, third plan, then these reforms have no chance of success," the lawmaker said.

According to Abrahamyan, the program of the new government does not mention also what task is set before the Armed Forces of Armenia.

"Will the armed forces ensure the security of Artsakh under any circumstances or not? Do the armed forces have a task of fighting in Artsakh and resolving an issue in the conditions of ineffective negotiations or not? I have not seen the answer to a large number of issues in this program," Tigran Abrahamyan added.