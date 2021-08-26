One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 64 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which one new case of the coronavirus was confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
At present, 30 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.
A total of 11,350 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,029 of them have come back positive.
A total of 3,004 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far in Artsakh.