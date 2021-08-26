News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 26
USD
492.28
EUR
578.43
RUB
6.68
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
492.28
EUR
578.43
RUB
6.68
Show news feed
One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
One new case of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – A total of 64 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and from which one new case of the coronavirus was confirmed, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health. 

At present, 30 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19.

A total of 11,350 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,029 of them have come back positive.

A total of 3,004 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed so far in Artsakh.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
683 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And seven more coronavirus patients have died…
 Pentagon chief: US military should be vaccinated against COVID-19
More than 800,000 military personnel have yet to be vaccinated…
 634 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 12 more coronavirus patients have died, but two of them—from some other illnesses…
 537 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And seven more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
 Tokyo opens ‘oxygen station’ for coronavirus patients
As its healthcare system grows severely strained...
 251 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 11 more coronavirus patients have died, but one of them—from some other illness…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos