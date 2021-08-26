3rd explosion hits Kabul

A third explosion hit the airport in Kabul, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.
Data on the victims has not yet been reported.
Earlier, two explosions thundered in the area, one of them was near the Baron Hotel, where, according to media reports, foreigners, including citizens of Great Britain and the United States, gathered. The first explosion was made by a suicide bomber, then a car bomb exploded. There were no Russians at the time of the explosion at the airport, the Foreign Ministry said.
About 60 Afghans and ten American soldiers were killed. About 150 people were injured.