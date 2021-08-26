News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 27
USD
493.06
EUR
580.43
RUB
6.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
August 27
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.06
EUR
580.43
RUB
6.66
Show news feed
3rd explosion hits Kabul
3rd explosion hits Kabul
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A third explosion hit the airport in Kabul, a RIA Novosti correspondent reported.

Data on the victims has not yet been reported.

Earlier, two explosions thundered in the area, one of them was near the Baron Hotel, where, according to media reports, foreigners, including citizens of Great Britain and the United States, gathered. The first explosion was made by a suicide bomber, then a car bomb exploded. There were no Russians at the time of the explosion at the airport, the Foreign Ministry said.

About 60 Afghans and ten American soldiers were killed. About 150 people were injured.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
4th blast thundered in Kabul
ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack...
 At least 4 U.S. military personnel killed in bomb blast in Kabul
At least three more US military personnel were injured, a US official said...
 40 people killed in Kabul blasts
The bodies of the dead and injured were taken to hospitals...
 Adam Schiff: Kabul airport a 'very attractive target' for terrorists
ISIL-K is an offshoot of ISIS operating in Central and South Asia…
 Terrorist blows himself up near national intelligence headquarters in Somalia
The explosion took place at a...
 4 people die after blast at house of Afghan acting defense minister
Sources noted that the car was driven by a suicide bomber...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos