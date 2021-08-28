News
Saturday
August 28
Saturday
August 28
Protests against coronavirus health pass, mandatory vaccinations continue in France
Protests against coronavirus health pass, mandatory vaccinations continue in France
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

The seventh consecutive protests are held Saturday in France against the coronavirus health pass and mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations in the country, AP reported.
The respective march has already started in Aix-en-Provence city, and which, according to Twitter photos and videos, is attended by hundreds of people.
In the commune of Villefranche-sur-Saone near Lyon, protesters stormed the city hall entrance and chanted "Freedom," and dozens took to the streets of southern Narbonne commune.
The southern cities of France have been holding large marches against the opponents of the health pass for several weeks. Authorities in Montpellier, for example, are expecting up to 9,000 people, while the Toulon administration is planning to take about 5,500 protesters to the streets, and in some cities these protests began early in the morning.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
