Aram Khachaturian's Violin Concerto to be performed in Dubai

Aram Khachaturian's Violin Concerto will be performed at the Dubai Opera on September 5 within the framework of the 10th InClassica International Classical Music Festival in Dubai by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra under the direction of chief conductor Sergey Smbatyan and world-famous Armenian violinist Sergey Khachatryan.

"This is a big event for our orchestra to perform such a big program after the pandemic.

In June, the orchestra managed to perform in Dubai and we are glad to present this important program for the orchestra at the Dubai Opera. Aram Khachaturian's Violin Concerto will be performed for the first time at the Dubai Opera House in the UAE.

The orchestra is an expected guest here, I am glad that the concerts are held in crowded halls, or there are restrictions," the director of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra Sargis Balbabyan told NEWS.am.

This is not the first participation of the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra at the InClassica festival. The orchestra participated in the 2018 Malta International Music Festival and the pianist competition. This year, the participants of the 3rd and 4th rounds of the second Classic Piano international competition for young pianists are performing with the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

"This is the second cooperation when we perform in the competition as an official orchestra, and the European Foundation is one of the orchestra's potential partners and supporters," Balbabyan said.

"Here I work with pianists from different disciplines. We are glad that Alexey Shor, a resident composer of the orchestra, is also a resident composer of the InClassica.

We are happy about this cooperation, we are glad that we are here, we can present the Armenian performing art. This festival is truly an unprecedented event amid developments all over the world; it is truly a great opportunity for world-renowned artists as well as for our orchestra to be part of this great musical event. It is very important for our orchestra to perform with the popularization of Armenian composers," Balabyan said.

The Symphony Orchestra is already planning a new concert season after the pandemic. 45 annual concerts will be held in Armenia, 15 abroad, which are already in the planning stage.

"Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, there are tours that have been postponed. I hope that in the near future they will take place in London, Oman, Malta, and Austria. The orchestra continues to give concerts in Armenia today. We can say that we have as many concerts as before the pandemic," he said.

According to Sargis Balbabyan, most of the best artists of the world participating in the festival have already been to Armenia and have given concerts with our Symphony Orchestra.

"We have an agreement with some of the artists performing here that in 2021-22. They will cooperate with the orchestra during the concert season. In particular, Maxim Vengerov, Romanovsky, etc., who are the best musicians in the world, will perform, "he said.

The 10th InClassica International Classical Music Festival kicked off in Dubai on August 28. Until September 26, 30 concerts will take place in Dubai within the festival, during which 37 leading musicians, 7 famous orchestras, and 12 famous conductors will perform. The concerts will be held at the Dubai Opera and the Coca-Cola Arena, the largest multifunctional complex in the Middle East.

Participants of the InClassica International Festival include Grammy Award and Avery Fisher Prize-winning violinist Gil Shaham; People's Artist of Russia, laureate of the Russian State Prize, renowned pianist Denis Matsuev; Emmy and ECHO Klassik Awards’ winner, opera singer Danielle de Niese; Grammy Award winner, two-time Gramophone Classical Music Award winner, five-time Edison Classical Music Award winner, violinist Maxim Vengerov; and other well-known artists.

The festival will be attended by the Russian National Orchestra, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra, the German State Philharmonic of Rhineland-Palatinate, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, and other famous orchestras which will present a variety of concert programs. The visitors of the festival will also be able to listen to many premieres.