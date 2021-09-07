Karabakh ombudsman: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian peaceful settlements

At around 7:30pm on Monday, the Azerbaijani side fired at the Armenian positions and peaceful settlements—and from its positions located in the direction of Karmir Shuka and Taghavard villages in the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the latter’s human rights ombudsman, Gegham Stepanyan, reported.

He added that as a result of these shots fired, the house of a resident of Taghavard was damaged; three bullets had hit the wall of the house, and one bullet—the window of one of the bedrooms.

This house is inhabited by six civilians, one of whom is a minor.

The Azerbaijani side continued firing after midnight, but no affected or material damage is reported as a result.

The Russian peacekeepers and Artsakh law enforcement were informed about the incident.

The Azerbaijani positions located in the vicinity of peaceful settlements are a direct and real threat to the life, health, and other vital rights of the people of Artsakh, and disrupt the normal life and activities of the population in those settlements.

The Azerbaijani side, particularly the perpetrators of the incidents, is not held accountable for these incidents, and this is the basis for the recurrence of such incidents.

A comprehensive investigation—including the involvement of Russian peacekeepers—into all cases of ceasefire violations is very urgent, the Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman noted.