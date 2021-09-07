News
Sputnik Armenia: 2 Armenian POWs returning to Yerevan from Baku
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society


Two Armenian prisoners of war have returned to Yerevan from Baku. The plane of Russian airspace forces transporting them has landed at Erebuni Airport, Sputnik Armenia reports.

According to the source, the returnee servicemen are Artur Nalbandyan and Aramayis Torozyan. The source also reports that commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), Lieutenant General Rustam Muradov had left for Azerbaijan to help them return to their homeland.

It was not possible to contact the Ministry of Defense and National Security Service to specify the information before the plane landed.

The source also reports that in exchange of the Armenian prisoners of war, Yerevan transferred to Baku serviceman Jamil Babayev, who was arrested in Artsakh after trespassing the state border and entering one of the homes in Martakert region of Artsakh on Aug. 25.
