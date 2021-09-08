EU may remove Armenia from safe travel list

The European Union will most likely remove Armenia and five other countries from the safe travel list, meaning visitors or people returning from those countries could face tighter controls on their travels, such as COVID-19 tests or mandatory quarantine.
A special EU health committee has proposed to remove Japan, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei and Serbia from the safe list, Reuters reports, citing EU diplomats.
EU Ambassadors who usually follow the advice of the Committee, have already considered this proposal, and decisions are usually made on the weekend.