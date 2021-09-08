News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
493.66
EUR
583.21
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
EU may remove Armenia from safe travel list
EU may remove Armenia from safe travel list
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The European Union will most likely remove Armenia and five other countries from the safe travel list, meaning visitors or people returning from those countries could face tighter controls on their travels, such as COVID-19 tests or mandatory quarantine.

A special EU health committee has proposed to remove Japan, Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Brunei and Serbia from the safe list, Reuters reports, citing EU diplomats.

EU Ambassadors who usually follow the advice of the Committee, have already considered this proposal, and decisions are usually made on the weekend.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
3 new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh
At present, 30 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Karabakh for COVID-19…
 Armenia population natural growth drops about 2.9 times in 2 years
According to the preliminary data of the National Statistical Service…
 Revenue committee sums up results of 23rd measure to neutralize Armenia economic consequences of coronavirus
The purpose of this measure was to assist in the continuation of activities and the preservation of jobs…
Health ministry: 303,325 people so far vaccinated in Armenia against coronavirus
Of which the first dose was 195,290, and the second dose—108,035…
 Oil prices are down 1%
The price of November futures for Brent crude oil fell by 1.06%…
 621 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
And 12 more coronavirus patients have died…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos