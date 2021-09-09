Armenia ombudsman: Man continues paying loan for his animals stolen by Azerbaijanis

A man continues to pay the loan for his animals stolen by the Azerbaijanis. Arman Tatoyan, the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, stated about this during Thursday’s working discussion in the National Assembly.
According to him, 120 small cattle were stolen in Syunik Province by the Azerbaijanis.
"They stole 80 cattle, which belonged to five families, from Kut village. In such conditions, the man continues to pay the loan taken for the stolen animals," Tatoyan noted.
The ombudsman added that they will submit a written petition to the Armenian government, and will present their proposals for the solution of the existing problems.