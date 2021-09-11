Armenia Ambassador Makunts briefs US Congresswoman Speier on Artsakh situation

Lilit Makunts, the Ambassador of Armenia to the US, on Friday held a virtual meeting with Co-Chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, Congresswoman Jackie Speier, informed the embassy of Armenia in the United States.
Ambassador Makunts briefed the situation around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), and stressed the urgency of addressing priority humanitarian issues followed by the 44-day war last fall.
In this regard, Ambassador Makunts emphasized the need for unconditional repatriation of Armenian prisoners of war and captured civilians held in Azerbaijan.
The interlocutors emphasized the importance of resuming the process of peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict—and under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.