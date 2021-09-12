FBI releases first declassified document related to investigation of 9/11 terrorist attacks

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the first declassified document related to the investigation of the 9/11 terrorist attacks under President Joe Biden’s order, the official press release of the FBI reads.

“This material is being released in response to the executive order, signed Sept 3, 2021, (by US President Joe Biden) on the declassification review of certain documents concerning the terrorist attacks of Sept 11, 2001,” Sputnik reported, quoting the FBI as saying on Saturday.

The FBI electronic communication document, dated April 4, 2016, consists of over a dozen pages of witness testimony collected mainly during a November 2015 interview, regarding “significant logistic support” provided to two 9/11 hijackers, identified as Nawaf Al-Hazmi and Khalid Al-Midhar. The man who was interviewed had frequent contacts with Saudi nationals in the US and had links to the Saudi Arabian consulate in Los Angeles.

According to the document, the people who provided support to the first hijackers to arrive in the US before the 9/11 attacks include Omar Al Bayoumi and Fahad Al Thumairy. Bayoumi appears to have been more involved in providing “logistic support to Hazmi and Midhar including translation, travel assistance, lodging and financing.”