Georgian thief-in-law dies in Russia prison
Georgian thief-in-law dies in Russia prison
Region:World News, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Incidents

Georgian thief-in-law Nodar Jinchvelashvili was found dead in the prison of Vologda, Russia, Prime Crime news agency reported.

Jinchvelashvili, 63, was known among criminal circles as "Shoshia."

According to media reports, he was a member of the criminal gang of Kutaisi, Georgia.

Nodar Jinchvelashvili was convicted several times for various crimes, including theft, robbery, possession of weapons, and drug-related offenses.

He was last arrested in 2019.

The cause of death of this thief-in-law, however, is not reported.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
