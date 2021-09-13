Armenia defense minister to partake in monitoring of Russia-Belarus joint military exercises

YEREVAN. – An Armenian delegation headed by the Minister of Defense, Arshak Karapetyan, on Monday will take part in the monitoring of the active phase of the joint Russian-Belarusian "Zapad 2021" strategic military exercise to be held in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia.
Then, on Wednesday and Thursday, the aforesaid delegation will attend the joint meetings of the CSTO statutory bodies—the Council of Foreign Ministers, the Council of Defense Ministers, and the Committee of Secretaries of the Security Council—as well as of the CSTO Collective Security Assembly in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.