Tuesday
September 14
US intends to invite Russia and China to international summit on COVID-19 fight
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Society

The United States plans to invite Russia and China to the international pandemic summit, which will be held next week, according to the Axios portal.

The US government is going to organize an international pandemic and global vaccination summit at the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in the penultimate week of the month, most likely September 22.

The United States looks forward to working with other countries to improve coordination of the global response to coronavirus in a number of areas.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
