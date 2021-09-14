Armenia Supreme Judicial Council chairman on his relations with PM Nikol Pashinyan

I’m not going to tell you about my relations with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan since it’s a personal matter. This is what acting Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of Armenia Gagik Jhangiryan said in response to deputies’ questions during a discussion on the election of a judge of the Civil and Administrative Chamber of the Court of Cassation today.
Deputies reminded him that the Prime Minister of Armenia had referred to him as “a client of the incumbent authorities”. He was also reminded about his statements, one of which was addressed to Pashinyan. Pashinyan had presented the plan for impeachment of third President Serzh Sargsyan, but hadn’t received Jhangiryan’s support. Moreover, Jhangiryan had referred to the plan as “illiterate”.
“You missed a key word. Before the word “illiterate”, I had used the word “legal”, meaning it was illiterate in terms of law,” Jhangiryan said.