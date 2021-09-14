Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker receives Russia President's Special Representative

Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Hakob Arshakyan today received Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation for International Cultural Cooperation, former Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Mikhail Shvidko, as reported the Public Relations and Communication Department of the National Assembly.
Touching upon the consequences of the 44-day war unleashed by Azerbaijan that have not been overcome yet, Arshakyan stated that Azerbaijan refuses to implement the provisions stated in the trilateral agreement of November 9, 2020 and isn’t releasing the Armenian prisoners of war and other detainees. Arshakyan also expressed gratitude to the Russian Federation for its ongoing support to Armenia to solve the mentioned issues.
The deputy parliamentary speaker mentioned that the year 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Armenia, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance and voiced hope that the cultural events devoted to the anniversaries will be held at a high level.
In his turn, Shvidko underscored the fact that the Armenian-Russian cooperation is special. He noted that Russia is following the processes unfolding in the region and expressed concern about the humanitarian and cultural challenges that have emerged as a result of the war. The guest also mentioned that the Armenian community of Russia plays a role in and contributes to the public, political and cultural life in Russia.