8 international ombudspersons to participate in Russia's elections as experts, including Armenia's Ombudsman

Eight international ombudspersons, including the Ombudsman of Armenia, will take part in the elections in the Russian Federation as experts, RIA Novosti reports.
“I invited foreign ombudspersons who will participate as foreign experts, including the Secretary-General of the European Ombudsman Institute. This is the first practice. It is very important for us to show our technologies and listen to them share their experiences,” Human Rights Defender of Russia Tatyana Moskalkova.
She stated that there are more countries that will send experts, including the ombudspersons of Armenia, Austria, Bulgaria, Serbia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and several other countries.
Moskalkova will always escort the human rights defenders so that they are able to visit a maximum number of websites and become familiar with all the technologies.