Azerbaijanis celebrate anniversary of Armenian pogrom in Baku with military parade in Artsakh’s occupied Shushi

The Azerbaijanis on Wednesday celebrated the anniversary of the Armenian pogrom in Baku with a military parade in occupied Shushi city of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh). The parade was announced on Twitter by an official appointed by the Azerbaijani occupation forces.
"I am filled with a sense of pride…On September 15, the 103rd anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Armenian-Bolshevik occupation is celebrated in Shusha [i.e., Shushi], liberated thanks to the heroism of our army. We are proud of our national army," Maftun Abasov tweeted.
This is how Azerbaijan marks the pogrom of Armenians in the Azerbaijani capital Baku in September 1918, during which more than 30,000 Armenians were killed.