News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 15
USD
487
EUR
575.78
RUB
6.71
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487
EUR
575.78
RUB
6.71
Show news feed
Armenia PM refutes news about secret negotiations with Baku
Armenia PM refutes news about secret negotiations with Baku
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The Armenian authorities are ready to answer all questions of interest within the scope of a parliamentary committee. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, responding to deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction Agnesa Khamoyan’s question about secret negotiations with representatives of Baku.

Pashinyan refuted the news and rushed to assure that this is a part of the information war that Azerbaijan is leading. He also touched upon the topic that was discussed during the interview on Armenian Public Television and was supposed to be aired on September 27 of last year, but was never aired. According to Pashinyan, the interview with the journalist wasn’t released since hostilities had begun in Nagorno-Karabakh.

“It was impossible to predict the hostilities at the moment of the interview. Before September 25, relevant research institutes would tell the authorities that there was low probability of resumption of large-scale hostilities. Nevertheless, the TV version and unedited version of the interview remain, and when the National Assembly sets up a committee to lead a probe into the circumstances behind the 44-day war, parliamentarians will have the opportunity to watch the interview. After all, there are questions, the answers to which the public and parliament can and must receive. The authorities have nothing to hide from the people and the parliament,” Pashinyan stressed.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian PM: Panels and footholds were placed since Goris-Kapan road is beyond Armenia's border
Pashinyan declared that in...
 Armenia PM states reason why he used Azerbaijani toponyms to describe situation in Syunik Province
For some reason, Armenia's borders with...
 Deputy Mayor of Armenia's Goris: Azerbaijani police detained 2 Iranian drivers in Vorotan
As reported earlier, according to...
 Armenia Security Council Secretary meets with Russian counterpart in Dushanbe
Afterwards, the Secretaries discussed the...
 Azerbaijani police detain two Iranian truck drivers on Armenia's Goris-Kapan road
The attempts to contact the...
 Iran embassy in Armenia on situation on Goris-Kapan motorway section: Elimination of road obstacles is topical
The Islamic Republic of Iran is closely following the developments unrolling in the Caucasus region in recent months…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos