Armenia PM refutes news about secret negotiations with Baku

The Armenian authorities are ready to answer all questions of interest within the scope of a parliamentary committee. This is what Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said during a question-and-answer session with government officials in parliament today, responding to deputy of the opposition “Armenia” faction Agnesa Khamoyan’s question about secret negotiations with representatives of Baku.
Pashinyan refuted the news and rushed to assure that this is a part of the information war that Azerbaijan is leading. He also touched upon the topic that was discussed during the interview on Armenian Public Television and was supposed to be aired on September 27 of last year, but was never aired. According to Pashinyan, the interview with the journalist wasn’t released since hostilities had begun in Nagorno-Karabakh.
“It was impossible to predict the hostilities at the moment of the interview. Before September 25, relevant research institutes would tell the authorities that there was low probability of resumption of large-scale hostilities. Nevertheless, the TV version and unedited version of the interview remain, and when the National Assembly sets up a committee to lead a probe into the circumstances behind the 44-day war, parliamentarians will have the opportunity to watch the interview. After all, there are questions, the answers to which the public and parliament can and must receive. The authorities have nothing to hide from the people and the parliament,” Pashinyan stressed.