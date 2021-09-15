Azerbaijan Internal Affairs Ministry confirms detention of two Iranian truck drivers

Azerbaijan has confirmed the detention of two Iranian truck drivers.
As reported haqqin.az, Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ehsan Zakhidov said the detained drivers had illegally entered the territory of Azerbaijan. “The officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Customs Committee and the State Border Service stopped the drivers who had trespassed the territory of Azerbaijan through Armenia and will take relevant measures against the drivers, in accordance with Azerbaijani legislation,” he added.
This concerns the placement of an Azerbaijani police checkpoint in the territory of Syunik Province of Armenia. However, Azerbaijan considers certain sections of the territory “its sections”, and the authorities of Armenia have given their consent to this formulation of the issue.