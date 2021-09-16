Digest: Armenia assumes CSTO chairmanship, Armenian COVID-19 situation is tense

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 16.09.21:

CSTO

https://news.am/eng/news/663068.html

A meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Security Council took place Thursday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan also attended this event.

According to the CSTO website, the members of the Collective Security Council discussed current international and regional security issues, and the main results of the CSTO activities. One of the key issues discussed was the situation in Afghanistan, and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states.

Also at the aforesaid meeting, Armenia assumed the CSTO chairmanship for 2021/22, and PM Pashinyan presented the respective priorities of the country.

The next meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held in the Armenian capital Yerevan in the fourth quarter of 2022. A separate protocol decision was adopted on this matter.

IRANIAN TRUCKS

https://news.am/eng/news/662964.html

Azerbaijan has confirmed the detention of two Iranian truck drivers.

As reported haqqin.az, Head of the Press Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Ehsan Zakhidov said the detained drivers had illegally entered the territory of Azerbaijan. “The officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the State Customs Committee, and the State Border Service stopped the drivers who had trespassed the territory of Azerbaijan through Armenia and will take relevant measures against the drivers, in accordance with Azerbaijani legislation,” he added.

This concerns the placement of an Azerbaijani police checkpoint in the territory of Syunik Province of Armenia. However, Azerbaijan considers certain sections of the territory “its sections”, and the authorities of Armenia have given their consent to this formulation of the issue.

APPOINTMENT

https://news.am/eng/news/663051.html

At Thursday's Cabinet meeting, the government made a decision to appoint Special Investigation Service chief Sasun Khachatryan as Chairman of the Anti-Corruption Committee of Armenia.

The matter was presented by Arayik Harutyunyan, the Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister, noting that this is an important step towards the implementation of the anticorruption policy in Armenia.

COVID-19

https://news.am/eng/news/663046.html

https://news.am/eng/news/663049.html

As of Thursday morning, 764 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 251,323 in the country.

Also, 19 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,075 cases.

Due to the delta strain of the coronavirus, Armenia has an increase in the ratio of deaths and severe course, Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan said during Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government—and reflecting on the current COVID-19 situation in Armenia.