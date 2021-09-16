Armenia assumes CSTO chairmanship

A meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Security Council took place Thursday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan also attended this event.
According to the CSTO website, the members of the Collective Security Council discussed current international and regional security issues, and the main results of the CSTO activities. One of the key issues discussed was the situation in Afghanistan, and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states.
Also at the aforesaid meeting, Armenia assumed the CSTO chairmanship for 2021/22, and PM Pashinyan presented the respective priorities of the country.
The next meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council will be held in the Armenian capital Yerevan in the fourth quarter of 2022. A separate protocol decision was adopted on this matter.