Health minister on COVID-19 situation in Armenia: We have increase in ratio of deaths, severe course
Health minister on COVID-19 situation in Armenia: We have increase in ratio of deaths, severe course
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


Due to the delta strain of the coronavirus, we have an increase in the ratio of deaths and severe course. Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan stated this at Thursday's Cabinet meeting of the government—and reflecting on the current COVID-19 situation in Armenia.

"For example, when last year we were having 764 positive [test] cases per day, the [respective] hospitalization percentage was much lower than it is now. This means that our bed capacity is being use up faster [now]. There are currently 2,044 beds, of which 1,860 are [already] occupied. The number of beds in the intensive care unit[s] alone is 289 occupied out of 319. 97-98 percent of the [respective] hospital use makes up the people who have not been vaccinated, or who have not been fully vaccinated [against the coronavirus]," she said.

"Our task is to reduce [the COVID-19] deaths and severe cases as much as possible [in Armenia], and to allow the [country’s] healthcare system manage to provide proper medical care," the Armenian health minister added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
