Thursday
September 16
Ambassador: I don't believe Belarus gives preference to Yerevan or Baku when it comes to relations
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

I don’t believe Belarus gives preference to Yerevan or Baku. This is what Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk told Armenian News-NEWS.am, responding to whether Belarus gives preference to Armenia or Azerbaijan when it establishes cooperation with those countries.

The Ambassador said the President of Belarus was very happy when the war ended and added that Belarus has no problem with Armenia in the political and economic sectors. He explained that there are no obstacles for expansion of cooperation and said he plans to make all efforts to increase trade turnover between Belarus and Armenia.

Konyuk emphasized that it is hard to overestimate the importance of the ARMENIA EXPO-2021 Forum since holding it during the pandemic increases people’s moods and helps create opportunities for the establishment of cooperation.

“Belarus is represented by 11 companies producing agricultural machinery and agricultural products. These companies conclude agreements with Armenian companies. I met with the governor of Armavir Province of Armenia several times, and the governor showed interest in obtaining Belarusian agricultural machinery,” Konyuk said.
