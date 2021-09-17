News
Armenia President meets with WHO Director-General in Geneva
Armenia President meets with WHO Director-General in Geneva
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian met with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva.

The head of state and the chief of the WHO talked about the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination to overcome the pandemic. They stated that vaccination is the main remedy for combating, preventing the spread of and treating the pandemic, as well as rebuilding normal life in the pandemic situation.

Sarkissian and Ghebreyesus expressed concern about the fact that Armenia is still among the countries with a low indicator in terms of vaccination and was recently included in the red zone, which implies possible restrictions on the country and its citizens, adding that the way to solve the situation is to have affordable, safe and effective vaccines. In this context, Sarkissian attached importance to the support of international partners as well.

President Sarkissian invited the Director-General of the WHO to Armenia to meet with his colleagues and attend the Third Armenian Summit of Ideas to be held from October 23 to 24 this year. Sarkissian offered to host a discussion devoted to COVID-19 and the innovative measures for prevention and treatment, as well as issues that are of vital significance for countries during pandemics.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
