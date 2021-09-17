News
Friday
September 17
News
Friday
September 17
Armenia PM, Iran President meeting in Tajikistan
Armenia PM, Iran President meeting in Tajikistan
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


A meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is currently taking place in Tajikistan.

The Armenian premier, who is in Tajikistan on a working visit, on Thursday attended the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Also, Pashinyan had a separate meeting with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.

And on Friday, Nikol Pashinyan will attend the joint meeting of the CSTO and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
