Armenia PM, Iran President meeting in Tajikistan

A meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is currently taking place in Tajikistan.
The Armenian premier, who is in Tajikistan on a working visit, on Thursday attended the meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Also, Pashinyan had a separate meeting with President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan.
And on Friday, Nikol Pashinyan will attend the joint meeting of the CSTO and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.