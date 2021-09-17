Armenia, India FMs discuss Karabakh conflict

YEREVAN. – Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan on Thursday met with Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.
The interlocutors touched upon a wide range of bilateral agenda, expressing satisfaction with the high level of Armenian-Indian relations, the Armenian foreign ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The parties agreed to start substantive discussions on cooperation on specific programs in various fields.
FMs Mirzoyan and Jaishankar stressed with satisfaction the mutual support between Armenia and India within the framework of international organizations.
The interlocutors discussed also the current developments around the North-South international transport corridor of Armenia.
The FMs of Armenia and India reflected also on regional and international security issues. In this connection, FM Mirzoyan briefed his Indian counterpart on the current situation as a result of the Azerbaijani armed forces’ infiltration of the sovereign territory of Armenia. In this context, the Armenian FM lauded India's principled position as well as its continued support for a peaceful and comprehensive settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict—and within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Also FM Mirzoyan reaffirmed Armenia's position to support India in the issue of Jammu and Kashmir.
The parties discussed the situation in Afghanistan, too.
The meeting of the FMs of Armenia and India took place in the capital of Tajikistan, Dushanbe, where Ararat Mirzoyan is in order to attend the meetings of the CSTO institutions.