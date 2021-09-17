News
Russia company holding arms supply negotiations with Armenia
Russia company holding arms supply negotiations with Armenia
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian company ORSIS is holding arms supply negotiations with Armenia, ORSIS chief designer Maksim Baymetov told RIA Novosti.

"At the Army 2021 exhibition, the company's management met with a delegation of the Armenian Defense Ministry headed by the new Minister of Defense, Arshak Karapetyan," the ORSIS representative said.

According to him, the Armenian partners showed great interest in all the weapons presented by ORSIS, including promising samples.

"Today a number of pre-contract negotiations are being held with Yerevan. And it can be said that ORSIS has opened a new, positive chapter in cooperation with the Armenian side," Baymetov added.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
