Ombudsman briefs Baroness Caroline Cox on Azerbaijan violations against Armenia border residents

YEREVAN. – The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, on Thursday, received a delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the UK House of Lords.
The ombudsman presented the facts of violation of the rights of the border residents of Armenia in the post-war period—and due to the Azerbaijani authorities, the Human Rights Defender’s Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The ombudsman of Armenia noted that as a result of illegal actions by Azerbaijan, numerous Armenians have been deprived of their homes, lands, and grasslands even since ex-Soviet times, and as a result, not only social but also major security problems have arisen.