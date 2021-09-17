News
Ombudsman briefs Baroness Caroline Cox on Azerbaijan violations against Armenia border residents
Ombudsman briefs Baroness Caroline Cox on Azerbaijan violations against Armenia border residents
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia, Arman Tatoyan, on Thursday, received a delegation led by Baroness Caroline Cox, a member of the UK House of Lords.

The ombudsman presented the facts of violation of the rights of the border residents of Armenia in the post-war period—and due to the Azerbaijani authorities, the Human Rights Defender’s Office informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The ombudsman of Armenia noted that as a result of illegal actions by Azerbaijan, numerous Armenians have been deprived of their homes, lands, and grasslands even since ex-Soviet times, and as a result, not only social but also major security problems have arisen.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
