1,011 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
1,011 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

As of Saturday morning, 1,011 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 253,093 in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Health of Armenia.

Also, 16 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 5,117 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,187 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 569, and the number of people currently being treated is 11,190.

And 7,018 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 1,646,018 such tests have been performed to date.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
