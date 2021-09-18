Only in case of the formation of a new national government will it be possible to solve the security issues and ensure dignified peace. This is stated in the statement issued by the opposition “Armenia” alliance.
“The situation in the Vorotan-Shurnukh range of the Goris-Kapan road remains tense. Taking advantage of the tolerance and criminal inaction of the authorities of Armenia, Azerbaijan has placed police and customs points there. There are serious problems in terms of exploitation of the Iran-Armenia interstate road, which is of strategic significance. Azerbaijan charges customs duty from Iranian truck drivers. Two Iranian drivers have been detained, and their fate remains unknown. Citizens of Armenia, including minors traveling through that road are psychologically pressured.
Yerevan considers the Azerbaijanis’ actions lawful, making references to the maps of Soviet Azerbaijan and considering the aforementioned part of the Goris-Kapan road a part of Azerbaijan. This anti-national stance of the authorities is making Baku even more obscene and pushing the Azerbaijanis to be more unbridled. If things continue like this, the Iran-Armenia interstate M2 road will stop functioning and will cause serious challenges for Armenia’s security.
On September 13, the “Armenia” faction of the National Assembly of Armenia presented the proposal for a discussion on the situation in Syunik Province with the director of the National Security Service and other officials. To date, the parliamentary majority hasn’t organized the discussion and is actually refusing its powers to implement parliamentary oversight and be held accountable to the people.
Dear compatriots, each day of existence of these authorities will entail a new crisis and new losses. Only in case of the formation of a new national government will it be possible to solve the security issues and ensure dignified peace,” the statement reads.