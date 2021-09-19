Islamic State claims responsibility for Syria natural gas pipeline attack

Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack on a natural gas pipeline at Deir Ali power station in Syria, according to a statement published on Saturday on its affiliated Telegram channels, Reuters reported.
Earlier, Syria's electricity minister said the attack had led to an electricity outage that hit the capital Damascus, its outskirts, and other areas.
The Deir Ali power plant supplies more than 50 percent of Syria's electricity.
The Ministry of Oil and Mineral Resources later announced the resumption of the operation of this pipeline, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.