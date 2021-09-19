Goris deputy mayor on probability of Armenia residents ending up in Azerbaijan: 4 people, they disappeared by car

There is no way to deviate in this section, art all. If they deviate, they will fall into the gorge. The deputy mayor of Goris, Armenia, Karen Kocharyan told this to Armenian News-NEWS.am, commenting on the National Security Service (NSS) information that two people had deviated, while traveling on the Goris-Vorotan motorway, and ended up in the territory under the control of Azerbaijan.

"I do not know what the phrase 'deviation' is, but they did not reach from this one checkpoint in Karahunj [village] to the other checkpoint. They passed the first checkpoint, [but] they did not reach the other checkpoint. And there is no road there that is ‘deviating,’ [that] they ‘deviate.’ It is an asphalt road leading to Kapan city.

The NSS said that they are from Kasakh [village] and they are two persons. But according to my information, they were four young men. They were in a Mercedes-model car; the car has disappeared, too" Kocharyan said.

He noted that it was very likely that these young people were captured by Azerbaijan. "I do not know what they are doing to find them; ask that to the NSS already. They do not permit us to get involved; it seems we are hindering," the deputy mayor of Goris added.



