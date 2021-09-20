News
Iran Ambassador to Armenia: We hope alternative road to Goris is built as soon as possible
Iran Ambassador to Armenia: We hope alternative road to Goris is built as soon as possible
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran
Theme: Politics


Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri hopes the alternative road to Goris will be built as quickly as possible.

“After the 44-day war in Nagorno-Karabakh, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia reached a trilateral peace agreement, which was followed by the launch of negotiations over demarcation. According to the maps of the Soviet Union, the two sections of the Goris-Kapan road of Armenia belong to Azerbaijan, but an agreement was reached for unobstructed traffic until the process of demarcation is launched.

As you know, in certain sections of the Goris-Kapan road, Azerbaijani policemen and border guards have been stopping drivers transporting Iranian cargo to Armenia and have been charging Iranian drivers certain fees as customs duty for the past few days. Perhaps Azerbaijan levies a road tax for entry and exit.

The Iranian side, including the embassy are making efforts to make sure this issue is solved as soon as possible, but until then, Iran anticipates that the Armenian government builds the alternative road in Syunik Province as soon as possible so that Iranian drivers transport cargo safely,” the Ambassador said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
