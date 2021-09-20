News
Armenia PM congratulates Vladimir Putin on United Russia Party's victory
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory message to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the occasion of United Russia Party’s victory in the elections of the Russian State Duma. The message reads as follows:

Please accept my sincere congratulatory remarks on the occasion of the convincing victory of United Russia Party in the elections of the State Duma of the Russian Federation. The results of the elections serve as evidence of the fact that citizens of Russia support the political course that the country’s political leadership is leading.

I wish that all the ideas and future projects for the prosperity and welfare of the Russian people are implemented.

I am certain that the close cooperation between the newly elected National Assembly of Armenia and the new convocation of the State Duma will make a major contribution to the promotion of Armenian-Russian federal relations.”
