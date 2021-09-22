News
Armenia Prosecutor General leaves for Kazakhstan on working visit
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The delegation led by Prosecutor General of Armenia Artur Davtyan has left for Nur-Sultan on a working visit and will attend the 31st and subsequent session of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on Sep. 23.

As reported the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Prosecutors General will discuss the implementation of the plans for cooperation in various legal sectors and the fight against crime and exchange views on the implementation of prosecutorial functions in various directions in their respective countries and the attempt to improve legislation in order to counter the modern methods for the fight against crime.

Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan will deliver a speech during the session.
