La Francophonie Secretary General: I reaffirm readiness to support Armenia initiatives

Secretary General Louise Mushikiwabo of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) has sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the occasion of the 30th Independence Day anniversary of Armenia. The message states as follows, in particular:
On behalf of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) and myself, I would like to reaffirm to you the entire importance I attach to the development of cooperation relations between your country and La Francophonie.
Taking into account the fact that Armenia is resolutely involved in the work of the Instances within the framework of the chairmanship of the [OIF] Summit of the Heads of State and Government, I wish that the privileged ties with our organization become even closer.
I reaffirm La Francophonie's readiness to support Armenian initiatives—in particular initiatives aimed at strengthening the country of law, strengthening democracy, and promoting the French language.