Armenia health minister: There is differentiated attitude towards COVID-19 vaccines
Armenia health minister: There is differentiated attitude towards COVID-19 vaccines
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

Yes, there is a somewhat differentiated attitude towards the coronavirus vaccines. This is what Minister of Health of Armenia Anahit Avanesyan said during today’s working discussion held by the Standing Committee on Human Rights and Public Affairs of the National Assembly of Armenia.

According to her, every manufacturing country independently determines its policy on vaccines. “Which vaccine shall we give preference to? To what extent can we explore how a particular vaccine was registered? In which stage can a vaccine be allowed to be imported? Armenia is guided by one principle, and that is to have the opportunity to have as many vaccines that will allow citizens to feel free to travel to different countries,” Avanesyan clarified.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
