Armavir Province grape growers protesting outside Armenia government building

A group of grape growers of Armavir Province is carrying out a protest in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.
They demand a meeting with either Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan or Deputy Prime Minister Suren Papikyan.
The demonstrators told reporters that the problem with respect to the procurement of their grape harvest was causing social tension.
One of them recalled that they had faced the same problem in 2018, too, and had closed off a road in protest.
"At the time Nikol Pashinyan came to the province, and promised that no [such] problem would arise in the future," he added.