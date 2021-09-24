News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
September 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
482.24
EUR
565.81
RUB
6.61
Show news feed
Karabakh Investigative Committee accepts for proceedings case of Azerbaijani soldiers who fired at harvesters
Karabakh Investigative Committee accepts for proceedings case of Azerbaijani soldiers who fired at harvesters
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Territorial Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has accepted for proceedings the criminal case launched under particular articles of the Criminal Code of Artsakh in regard to the gunshots that unknown Azerbaijani soldiers [of a combat position deployed near Aknaghbyur village on September 1 and 2] fired, with the intention to deprive two or more persons of life on ethnic, racial or religious hatred or religious fanaticism, at four residents of the Khanapat and Sarushen villages of Askeran region, as well as the city of Stepanakert who were harvesting.

The Investigative Committee reports that preliminary investigation continues.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian political party leader: Aliyev accused Armenia of everything that Azerbaijan needs to be accused of
“War crimes; military aggression; involvement of...
 Opposition "Armenia" faction MP: Azerbaijan is preparing to implement agreements reached behind our backs
The Azerbaijanis are preparing to...
 Azerbaijan hands over one fallen soldier’s remains to Armenian side, in Artsakh’s Shushi
No searches were carried out Friday…
 Armenia Ombudsman receives US ex-Ambassador, presents Azerbaijan's violations of borderline residents' rights
Tatoyan emphasized that demarcation of...
 Armenian and Iranian FMs meet, Armenia's Goris-Kapan road also discussed
The Armenian foreign minister emphasized that...
 Armenia Security Council secretary: We raise Goris-Kapan road issue in discussions with Russia colleagues, Azerbaijan
We are discussing this issue at all levels in order to get a solution as soon as possible…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos