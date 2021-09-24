Karabakh Investigative Committee accepts for proceedings case of Azerbaijani soldiers who fired at harvesters

The Territorial Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has accepted for proceedings the criminal case launched under particular articles of the Criminal Code of Artsakh in regard to the gunshots that unknown Azerbaijani soldiers [of a combat position deployed near Aknaghbyur village on September 1 and 2] fired, with the intention to deprive two or more persons of life on ethnic, racial or religious hatred or religious fanaticism, at four residents of the Khanapat and Sarushen villages of Askeran region, as well as the city of Stepanakert who were harvesting.
The Investigative Committee reports that preliminary investigation continues.