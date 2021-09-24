Armenian and Iranian FMs meet, Armenia's Goris-Kapan road also discussed

Yesterday Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who is participating in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian.
As reported the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the foreign ministers discussed the challenges of transit from Iran to Armenia and the paths to overcome them.
Minister Mirzoyan informed his Iranian counterpart about the course of construction of an alternative road to the Goris-Kapan road and the North-South Highway. The parties particularly touched upon the opportunities for further deepening of the Armenian-Iranian cooperation in the energy sector.
The Armenian foreign minister emphasized that Azerbaijan’s provocations against the sovereign territory of Armenia undermine the efforts for sustainable security and development in the region and added that he highly appreciates Iran’s position on Armenia’s territorial integrity.