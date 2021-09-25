Sri Lanka shaman pledges to beat coronavirus with ‘blessed’ water but dies of virus

A high-profile shaman who tried to end Sri Lanka's Covid-19 outbreak with "blessed" water has died of the virus, his family said, AFP reported.
Eliyantha White, 48, who treated sports stars and top politicians including the country's prime minister, claimed in he could end the pandemic in Sri Lanka and neighboring India by pouring pots of his "blessed" water into rivers.
Sri Lanka Health minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi endorsed the water treatment, but was infected two months later and ended up in a hospital intensive care unit. She was later demoted, and lost her portfolio, but remains in the cabinet.
White attracted international attention in 2010 when legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar publicly thanked him for treating a knee injury.
White's family said he had refused the COVID-19 vaccine.