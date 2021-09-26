News
3 people die in Montana train accident
3 people die in Montana train accident
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A train derailed in Liberty County, Montana on Saturday, killing at least three people, CBS TV channel reported.

They have confirmed information about the death of three people, a law enforcement official reported.

According to preliminary information, there were 147 passengers and 13 members of the train crew on the train. Amtrak is working with local authorities to transport injured passengers and evacuate others, Amtrak quoted CBS as saying.

At least 50 people were injured, The New York Times noted.

As reported by KXLY TV channel, which is a subdivision of ABC TV company, the train runs between Seattle (Washington state) and Chicago (Illinois).

Rescue services are working at the scene.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
