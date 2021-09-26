3 people die in Montana train accident

UN Secretary General says the world is too close to nuclear destruction

Armenian placed under house arrest after attacking Turkish consulate in France

Guterres speaks with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister about peacekeeping efforts

Armenia reports 925 COVID-19 new cases

Lavrov and UN Secretary General speak on importance of strengthening role of organization on world stage

Court postpones consideration of petition to release Armen Charchyan on bail

Armenian FM, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs speak on fight against corruption

French FM: Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs' meeting is a positive gesture

Chinese diplomat urges Beijing to be ready to first strike at US

Afghanistan to soon start issuing new passports

Artsakh President attends cross-stone unveiling in Berkadzor village

At least 7 peacekeepers from Burundi killed in Somalia bomb blast

MFA: FM expressed readiness of Armenian side to resume Karabakh peace process

Holy Etchmiadzin: Requiem services to be held September 27 for fallen Armenian defenders

Armenia parliament vice-speaker from opposition: We will hold march, candlelight vigil Sunday

Erdogan says Turkey plans to buy additional S-400 missile systems from Russia

Armenian National Congress party spokesman: First president had private talk with Artsakh state minister

Armenia legislature opposition factions hold discussions with lawyers

Court decision to release Armenia opposition lawmaker on bail to be announced today

Armenia defense minister receives former, new commanders of Russia peacekeeping forces in Karabakh

European Heritage Days being held in Artsakh

Minute of silence to be observed in Armenia on September 27

Biden, Modi favor US-India cooperation in defense industry

Special court session underway in case of Armenia opposition MP, medical doctor

Biden says India should become permanent member of UN Security Council

1,066 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Armenia FM, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy discuss Karabakh peace process

Man, 32, found dead at Yerevan building courtyard

Armenia initiative founder: Vaccinated person died of COVID-19

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs meet with Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs, statement issued

Chad Transitional Military Council head forms transitional parliament

Armenian opposition representative refers to Azerbaijani president speech in the UN General Assembly

Sri Lanka shaman pledges to beat coronavirus with ‘blessed’ water but dies of virus

Newspaper: Armenia authorities find key to getting rid of unwanted community leaders

Newspaper: How much spent from Armenia state budget for 30th Independence Day anniversary event?

Armenia analyst: Aliyev tried to soften accusations of not going until the end, allowing Russia troops’ deployment

Armenia human rights activist: Authorities might blame ex-chief of army's General Staff for defeat in war

UN: Over 350,000 people have died in Syria over the past decade

Armenia opposition MP not allowed to leave for Strasbourg to attend PACE session, fellow deputy doesn't attend

Russia Federal Security Service blocks large network of illicit traffic in narcotic drugs coordinated by Turkey

Thousand-man demonstrations taking place in Berlin ahead of elections

Brazil President's son tests positive for COVID-19 after trip to New York

Armenia PM: Karabakh conflict can't be considered resolved through the use of force

Karabakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan's raging battle against state emblems of Artsakh is manifestation of Armenophobia

Armenia MP: All cases of Special Investigation Service will be transferred to Corruption Prevention Commission

Armenia MOD receives UK Ambassador

Opposition “Armenia” faction of National Assembly of Armenia to hold consultation

Saakashvili promises to return to Georgia soon

Digest: Russian and French FMs discuss Karabakh situation, more on COVID-19 situation in Armenia

Erdogan says improvement of Turkey-US relations is necessary

Nakhchivan's ex-internal affairs minister sentenced to 11 years in prison

Armenia parliament approves several amendments and supplements to existing laws

Armenian political party leader: Aliyev accused Armenia of everything that Azerbaijan needs to be accused of

Opposition "Armenia" faction MP: Azerbaijan is preparing to implement agreements reached behind our backs

Armenian deputy parliamentary speaker: There are confidential ties and talks between Armenia and Turkey

Karabakh Investigative Committee accepts for proceedings case of Azerbaijani soldiers who fired at harvesters

First autumn snow falls on Armenia’s Mount Aragats (VIDEO)

Armenia parliament holding special session for the second time today

Azerbaijan hands over one fallen soldier’s remains to Armenian side, in Artsakh’s Shushi

Armenia PM: We intend to fully implement Police reforms

Armenia minister: Enlargement of communities will entail job cuts

Asian Development Bank forecasts GDP growth of 5.2% in Armenia for 2021, 3.5% for 2022

Opposition MP: 110,000 people already left Armenia this year

Armenia State Revenue Committee chairman meets with Eurasian Economic Commission minister

Armenia seasoned diplomat dies

Dollar still losing value in Armenia

Armenia Central Bank chief attends 22nd session of Monetary Policy Advisory Council

China Ambassador to Armenia meets with students of Chinese-Armenian Friendship School (PHOTOS)

Armenia Ombudsman receives US ex-Ambassador, presents Azerbaijan's violations of borderline residents' rights

Newly appointed Ambassador of Nigeria presents Letters of Credence to Armenia President

Armenia Parliament Speaker receives UAE Chargé d'Affaires

Armenian and Iranian FMs meet, Armenia's Goris-Kapan road also discussed

Defense minister receives head of Red Cross delegation in Armenia

Armenia Security Council secretary: We raise Goris-Kapan road issue in discussions with Russia colleagues, Azerbaijan

Aliyev: Putin asked me not to humiliate Pashinyan in our presence during signing of November 9 statement

Armenia Security Council chief: We need to normalize relations with Turkey

Armenia parliament passes, in 1st reading, controversial changes to law on community enlargement

FM, Jordan deputy PM confer on Armenian POWs, Azerbaijan provocations

Azerbaijan files lawsuit against Armenia with International Court of Justice

Minute of silence to be observed, church requiem services to be offered in Artsakh on September 27

Armenia PM on COVID-19 situation: We definitely have to do it if we sense there is need to get vaccinated again

Russia and France express mutual commitment to further work to stabilize Nagorno-Karabakh situation

Health minister on coronavirus situation in Armenia: About 85% of our bed capacity already used

Pashinyan: Vaccine protects against COVID-19 by 97.5%

906 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

Opposition factions boycott Armenia legislature special session

Armenia FM lauds Cyprus’ principled position on Karabakh issue

Azerbaijan submits new bids to buy weapons from Russia

Armenia FM, UN Commissioner discuss issues of displaced Artsakh Armenians

Azerbaijan’s Aliyev offers Armenia peace in exchange for ‘Zangezur corridor’

Nearly 20 EU countries propose to re-elect Ghebreyesus as WHO chief

Newspaper: Artsakh President targeted

Trump leads in terms of voter support

Newspaper: Armenia government members to come to parliament

Scientists warn of magnetic storms on Earth this week

Schoolchildren and parents get into massive brawl on Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border

Deputy PM: No corridor issue being discussed, any passage through Armenia's sovereign territory will imply transit

Armenia FM at UN General Assembly: We call on increasing pressure on Azerbaijan

Armenia Deputy PM: It's rather difficult to say when Amulsar gold mine will be opened