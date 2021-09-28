News
Tuesday
September 28
Protest staged outside Armenia health ministry, police apprehend doctor
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society


The Public Health Organization on Tuesday is holding a protest in front of the Ministry of Health of Armenia, and demanding that the health minister invalidate the order according to which as of October 1, all employees in the country must either be vaccinated against the coronavirus or take a PCR test twice a month.

The president of this organization, Dr. Hovhannes Gevorgyan, stated that they were against the aforesaid order, as it was unconstitutional and violated human rights. He added that the Ministry of Health has closed the finances of all healthcare services in Armenia.

At that moment, a police officer approached him and warned that if he violated public order, he would be apprehended.

And a little while later, the doctor was apprehended.

Subsequently, police apprehended several more people.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
