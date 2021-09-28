News
Tuesday
September 28
News
Armenia Central Bank chief attends international online research conference
Armenia Central Bank chief attends international online research conference
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The governor of the Central Bank of Armenia (CBA), Martin Galstyan, on Monday attended the online high-level international research conference held by the central bank of the Philippines, the CBA public relations service informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The long-term effects of the coronavirus, new monetary policy in emerging markets, forecasting future crises, and several other matters are being discussed at this conference.

The CBA chief delivered an address on the period of the new monetary policy of emerging markets.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
