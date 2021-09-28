Head of Armenia's Verin Shorzha village: Fire set by Azerbaijanis was put out this morning

The fire that the Azerbaijanis set in Verin Shorzha was put out this morning. This is what head of Verin Shorzha village Artyom Yeranosyan said during a conversation with Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“The fire broke out at the slope of a mountain. The fire was moving in their direction and our direction. Besides that, they can set fire or not since it is the territory in which they have settled. The territory is ours, but they are settled,” Yeranosyan said.
The staff of the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Armenia had received reports that the Azerbaijani servicemen had been setting fires since Sunday near the Verin Shorzha and Nerkin Shorzha, Ayrk villages of Gegharkunik Province.