Military expert: What happened a year ago is terribly dangerous game against Armenia’s ally Russia, friendly Iran

What happened a year ago was not only the greatest tragedy for Armenians, but it is also a terribly dangerous game against Armenia’s ally Russia and friendly Iran. Military expert Davit Jamalyan stated about this to a press conference Wednesday—and with respect to the Armenian side’s defeat in the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war last fall.
"It is quite natural that these [Armenian] authorities, which the British-Turkish forces brought to our heads, were not to make use of the assistance, help provided by these natural allies and friends during the war. If that assistance had been properly received, we would have had a different picture, and the Russian peacekeepers would not have stood under [Artsakh capital] Stepanakert, but at the borders where the [Artsakh] Defense Army had been on combat duty for years," he added.
According to Jamalyan, now Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has become arrogant. "The Azerbaijanis have succeeded [in the war]; it was served to them on a platter. (…). As for the battlefield, their advance was the result of our tactical retreats (…)," the military expert said, in particular.
Also, Davit Jamalyan expressed hope that after the removal of the incumbent Armenian authorities from power, there shall be a pro-state committee that will find out the events that took place during the war, their causes, and the culprits.