Man, 81, dies of coronavirus in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT. – An 81-year-old man, who was diagnosed with double pneumonia and multiple organ failure, has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of the coronavirus, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
A total of 80 COVID-19 tests were conducted Tuesday in Artsakh, and from which three new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed,.
At present, 26 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say four patients are in severe condition.
A total of 13,124 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,144 of them have come back positive.