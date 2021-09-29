News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.49
EUR
563.99
RUB
6.65
Show news feed
Man, 81, dies of coronavirus in Karabakh
Man, 81, dies of coronavirus in Karabakh
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

STEPANAKERT. – An 81-year-old man, who was diagnosed with double pneumonia and multiple organ failure, has died in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of the coronavirus, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

A total of 80 COVID-19 tests were conducted Tuesday in Artsakh, and from which three new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed,.  

At present, 26 people are receiving inpatient treatment in Artsakh for COVID-19, and doctors say four patients are in severe condition.

A total of 13,124 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Artsakh so far this year, and the results of 1,144 of them have come back positive.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
WHO chief expects China collaboration in 2nd phase of studies into coronavirus origins
Also, Ghebreyesus repeated his support for an international treaty on pandemic preparedness and response…
 Protest staged outside Armenia health ministry, police apprehend doctor
The demonstrators are demanding that the health minister invalidate the order according to which…
 Joe Biden receives third dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Last week, the CDC allowed to use...
 Pfizer CEO predictes when to return to normal life after pandemic
The top manager noted that the most likely development of events…
 WHO to resume investigation into COVID-19 origin
The previous international group of scientists worked in China from January to February
 Armenia reports 925 COVID-19 new cases
In total, 1,688,640 coronavirus tests were performed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos