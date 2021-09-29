News
3,626 foreigners granted Armenia residence status in first half of 2021
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – In the first half of this year, a total of 3,626 foreigners from more than 30 countries have been granted residence status in Armenia, according to the Migration Service of Armenia.

Residence statuses in Armenia are granted on a variety of grounds.

For example, 882 Indian citizens were granted residence status on the basis of getting an education, and 52—being employed.

And 120 Iranian nationals were granted residence status in Armenia on the basis of getting an education, and 114—being employed in the country.
