US Ambassador on Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs' talks in New York, normalization of relations with Turkey

There were very constructive meetings held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly a few days ago — the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group met with the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan. This is what US Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy told reporters today.
“We view them as constructive talks, and we will see how we can help make sure the constructive talks launched in New York continue. For the Minsk Group, a lasting resolution of the conflict is a comprehensive resolution that will ensure peace for the region,” she said.
Touching upon the possible normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations, the Ambassador said the following: “The parties need to have willingness for this, and in this case, the US will be ready to support and contribute to the efforts for reconciliation and dialogue. However, the important thing is for the parties to have the desire and willingness. In this regard, the situation remains unclear. People also need to have confidence in the efforts for reconciliation, and we are ready to gear our diplomatic efforts towards this.”